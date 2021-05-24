FABA finalizing selection for Commonwealth Games

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is finalizing the selection of its boxers ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Boxing Fiji President, Manasa Baravilala says they received an invitation from FASANOC to be part of Team Fiji to Birmingham, England.

Baravilala says the selection is made in line with the eligibility guidelines and criteria set by FASANOC.

He says they also have their own selection criteria in which their High-Performance Board Sub-Committee is following.

The final selection will be presented to the FABA Board for ratification.

Baravilala says that they are also finalizing their return-to-play protocols, making some new inclusions into the framework.

He is urging all members of Boxing Fiji to comply with the Ministry of Health’s regulations and to receive their jabs to allow for the safe return of sports.