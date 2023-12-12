Tourism Fiji partners with big brands

In an effort of trying to attract more visitors into the country, Tourism Fiji continues to partner with big brands.

Earlier this month, they teamed up with Mastercard to give surfing fans the chance to set off on the trip of their dreams.

Tourism Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Srishti Narayan says this is an ambitious move to boost tourism and showcase the stunning beauty of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says the collaboration is a fantastic way to bring the brand Fiji to the forefront of the global stage.

“But we always try and be smart with how we can get attention for brand Fiji. So it’s not just about paying for media, which we do and we try and pick the best placements, but we also want to drive reach in other ways.”

She says at the heart of this strategic alliance is the goal of not only promoting Fiji as a premier tourist destination but also showcasing the diverse array of activities that holidaymakers can enjoy.

One of the standout features of the collaboration with Mastercard is the chance for five lucky winners to receive an unforgettable two-hour surfing lesson from none other than three-time world champion Mick Fanning.

Tourism Fiji is committed to leveraging such partnerships emphasizing Fiji’s uniqueness.