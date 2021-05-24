Support will be critical for students

Students of Nawai Secondary School in Nadi have been reminded that the resumption of classes could be challenging.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says for students in Years 12 and 13, there is an enormous level of anxiety due to uncertainties.

Kumar who is currently on a tour of Western schools says support from parents and teachers will be critical as these students sit their final year exams.

“Please do not hesitate to walk up to your teachers and ask them for any help that you need. Asking for assistance does not mean that you are a weak students or that you don’t know. It is your right to ask questions and it’s the teacher’s responsibility to answer whatever you are asking for and keep that relationship going and focus on your studies.”

Kumar also says students will be assisted in any way possible to ensure they are ready.

She adds they understand that not all student react to the pandemic the same way, as some would still be trying to adjust.