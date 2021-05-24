Home

Northern teachers trained on COVID protocols

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 12:25 pm

Heads of primary schools, child protection officers and school management in the Northern Division are undergoing training to ensure schools are ready to re-open safely.

The two-day Safe Re-Opening of Primary Schools Training Program started yesterday and was opened by the Ministry of Health’s Incident Management Team Manager, Dr Anaseini Maisema.

The virtual program aims to prepare schools to take in students after months of closure and learning at home.

Article continues after advertisement

The training touches on measures for the safe re-opening, psychological first aid, the provision of psycho-social support, the WASH program and preparing for the cyclone season.

The Education Ministry says schools can reopen to all students on November 29th, provided more children and adults get vaccinated, and the active cases in our communities decrease.

Otherwise, schooling for students will resume from January 4th, 2022.

 

