Malolo slays another giant, creates history

Giant killers, Malolo, claimed another victim but this time when it mattered the most- the Skipper Cup title.

After beating Nadroga in the quarterfinal and Nadi last week in the semifinals, the side defied the odds to beat Naitasiri 41- 26 at the HFC Stadium.

They scored 28 points in the second half in an entertaining final to create history, winning the title for the time.

For a team that was playing in the Vanua Cup not too long ago, the win will go down as one of the greatest in Fiji Rugby history.

After the final whistle, Malolo players took Eminoni Nasilasila to celebrate with them.

Nasilasila was earlier ruled out for Malolo as he was ineligible.

The former national 7s rep was in tears when he joined them on the field.

Tomasi Tawake opened the account after scoring from a set piece.

Former French international Virimi Vakatawa had a solid game in the midfield with some strong carries.

The highlanders who were shocked by the opposition’s try finally got some quality ball before blinside flanker Veniasi Vosawale crashed over the line after some relentless pressure by the Naitasiri forwards.

It was a tit for tat first half with both sides giving their all.

Malolo got their fans on their feet when Tawake chased a cross field kick from centre Esala Nalobo and the speedster managed to put some pressure on the ball down before it rolled out of play.

Naitasiri was held up three times over the line in the first half but hooker Seremaia Komailevuka was not going to be denied when he scored a converted try to give the hill men a 12-10 lead at the break.

Number eight Maciu Vakacabeqoli copped a yellow card on the stroke of halftime.

The Naitasiri fans were silenced inside the first 10 minutes of the second half when Malolo scored three successive tries.

First it was a beautiful dummy from Nalobo before Peniasi Ratu forced his was over the line.

Flyhalf Etonia Rokotuisawa was sent off for foul play after Ratu scored.

With Rokotuisawa and Vakacabeqoli off, Malolo took advantage with inside center Josevata Tamata scoring.

Center Sakaraia Soqonakalou and captain Jone Naqiri scored in successive fashion and many thought it was going to be the greatest comeback in the competition history.

Malolo finished the game with 14 men when a yellow card was upgraded to red for one of its players.

Douglas Daveta who was calm at fullback nailed a penalty in the 77th minute to seal the win.

