Malolo is a good side says Vakatawa

Former France outside center, Virimi Vakatawa, says they had to prepare very well this week ahead of the Skipper Cup final today against Malolo at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Vakatawa says they’re looking forward to the final and they can’t take Malolo lightly.

He adds the title has been missing from the highlands for a long time.

Vakatawa also says that he’s familiar with some players in the opposition.

‘We know Malolo has a very good team and a good coaching team as well, there’s a few that I’ve known for a long time now, we played together in France and I know what they can bring to the table.”

The Under 20 final between Nadi and Naitasiri kicks off at 1pm.

The Suva and Namosi Subrail Marama final starts at 11am while the Skipper Cup final will begin at 3pm.

All three finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC 2.

