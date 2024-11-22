Ireland duo to debut against Flying Fijians

Head Coach Andy Farrell has included two uncapped players in his starting team to take on the Flying Fijians in Dublin on Sunday.

Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winning captain Gus McCarthy earns a debut in the front row, while Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu is selected to start at blindside flanker for his first cap.

Rookie Sam Prendergast who debuted last week in the Argentina win with 19 minutes to go will start at fly-half.

After an impressive cameo off the bench in the win over Argentina, Jamie Osborne is named at full-back for his first start, joining Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale in the Ireland back three.

Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre and is joined in the midfield by Bundee Aki while Craig Casey is the halfback.

In the pack, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham are on either side of uncapped hooker Gus McCarthy.

Joe McCarthy continues in the second row with Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland hosts Fiji at 3:10 am on Sunday.

Ireland (v Fiji):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(4)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(23)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(75)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(58)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(37)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(1)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(16)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(68)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)*

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(44)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(14)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(54)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(66)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(45)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(35)

17. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(14)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(1)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(82)

20. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(3)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(119)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(7)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(18).