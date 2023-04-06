Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Brentford's Ethan Pinnock. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Renowned San Francisco drag performer Heklina was found dead in London, England, where she was performing in a touring show, CBS Bay Area reported.

The death of Heklina — also known as actor Stefan Grygelko — was first reported in social media posts by fellow drag artist and performing partner Peaches Christ (aka Joshua Grannell), with whom Heklina was touring in “Mommie Queerest,” a musical parody of the 1981 Joan Crawford biopic “Mommie Dearest.”

The Soho Theatre in London, where the production of “Mommie Queerest” was being staged, told CBS News it was, “in shock and incredibly saddened with the news of Heklina’s passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches and the Mommie Queerest company, Heklina’s family, friends and their wider community at this time.”

No details regarding the cause of death were immediately released by authorities.

San Francisco lawmaker Matt Haney also tweeted about the death of Heklina, calling her “a drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener released a statement after the news came out, saying he was “absolutely devastated.”

In addition to performing with Peaches Christ in a variety of stage productions, as well as appearing as Dorothy Zbornak in the San Francisco drag production of “The Golden Girls” — which would regularly hold sold-out runs of its annual holiday show — Heklina was best known as one of the co-founders of the long-running drag show “Trannyshack” that started at San Francisco’s Stud club in the mid-1990s.

More recently, Heklina was part of the group of owners that relaunched the nightclub and theater the Oasis in San Francisco’s SoMa District that had its grand reopening in 2014. She would also appear regularly as host and emcee for a variety of community events.