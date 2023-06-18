Match officials fail to turn up for game

The unavailability of referees yesterday saw the Digicel Fiji Senior Division football match between Seaqaqa and Savusavu.

Both districts raised major concerns with the actions as they claim no one informed the two teams of the non-presence of match officials.

The teams claim they were at the venue well before the match but no match officials turned up, resulting in both teams and their fans returning home disappointed.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the referees had been scheduled for the game, but claims unfortunately, they encountered unforeseen delays en route to the venue.

“We are currently investigating this issue, but the team should be compensated for their travel.”

Yusuf says that the referees’ committee is actively addressing the matter.

Yusuf states a decision will be made regarding the appropriate course of action after a report is received.