Fiji U-16 secures semifinal Spot

The Fiji U-16 national football team has become the first side to book a place in the semi-finals of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship after a dominant 5-0 win over the Cook Islands.

The Junior Bula Boys started strong at Lawson Tama Stadium, with Saula Muatini scoring in just the fourth minute after pouncing on a goalkeeper error.

From that point on, Fiji never looked back, securing a guaranteed spot in the last four.

Captain Maikah Dau calmly slotted home a penalty in the 36th minute to double the lead, and Ryan Achari made it 3-0 in injury time.

Muatini then grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime, giving Fiji a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

Fiji’s dominance continued in the second half, with Achari scoring his second goal in the 70th minute to complete the scoring.

The Cook Islands battled bravely but were unable to find a way past the solid Fijian defense.

The result leaves Fiji at the top of Group A with one match remaining against Papua New Guinea.

