News

Suva Harbour changes call signage

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 29, 2022 12:15 pm
Suva harbour vessel traffic services have changed over to its new call signage “Suva VTS”.

From here on, all subsequent radio communications for all vessels will need to use the new call signage Suva VTS on their assigned radio channel for communication.

The call sign handover is part of Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS) project that is close to completion however still yet to be finalized.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Ports CEO Vajira Piyasena says as a major initiative by FPCL to move towards Smart Ports, FPCL implemented a Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to improve the safety and efficiency of navigation and to safeguard the marine environment at the Suva Harbour.

He says the VTMS will help Fiji Ports monitor movement within the harbour from the confinements of an office with the use of sophisticated technology adding that this will provide real-time data to assist in minimizing errors and tracking to eliminate revenue leakages.

