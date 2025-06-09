High Court files complaint against Forwood

High Court of Fiji is set to lodge a formal complaint with the relevant authorities concerning the ongoing unprofessional and indecent conduct of Alexandra Forwood.

Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu confirmed that the court had received a complaint from its Legal Practitioners Unit concerning Forwood in relation to a legal practitioner.

After thorough consideration, the case was dismissed due to lack of merit.

However, despite being formally notified of the outcome, Forwood has continued to send a series of emails to the court that are described as highly inappropriate and unprofessional in tone.

Bainivalu noted that her communications include derogatory language expressing dissatisfaction with the decision.

In addition to the emails, the High Court has observed public posts by Forwood on social media that are considered highly inappropriate and disrespectful toward the judicial institution.

Bainivalu emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable and will be taken seriously.

Alexandra Forwood currently resides in Australia, and the formal complaint will be lodged to address these concerns about her conduct toward the court, strengthening the court’s commitment to maintaining professionalism and respect for the legal system.

