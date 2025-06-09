Pricey vegetables fuel junk food turn

Rising costs and limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables are pushing Fijian families toward cheap processed foods.

This is driving up childhood obesity and other diet-related health issues.

National Food and Nutrition Centre Manager Kriti Prasad has pointed this out and stated that availability and affordability remain major challenges.

Prasad states that Fiji faces a growing nutrition challenge as families struggle to afford fresh foods.

“Some of these children or the parents, they know what they are supposed to be feeding their child but due to unavailability, they are not able to give. Sometimes what happens is when it comes to buying fresh produce from the market, there is not enough or what I would say is they do not have enough?”

Prasad says this has a direct impact on malnutrition and other nutrition-related problems across the country.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna pointed out that vegetable prices are rising due to off-season shortages, high demand, and increased production costs.

“Vegetable prices are very much dependent on demand and supply. When demand is high and supply is low, prices will increase and that cost is passed on to consumers.”

Initiatives from the Ministry of Health and Agriculture, including home gardens and food policy support, aim to improve access to healthy produce and reduce diet-related health problems.

