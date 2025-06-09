No Emergency: Police expose misuse of Ambulance in viral video

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force have confirmed details surrounding a viral video of an ambulance being stopped by traffic officers was not attending to any medical emergencies and the person at the back of the ambulance was the driver’s relative.

The ambulance was stopped in February this year at the junction of Adi Davila and Kings Road at Nine Miles.

According to the Commissioner of police Rusiate Tudravu, an officer controlling traffic saw the ambulance approaching normally.

Tudravu states that when the officer raised his arm for students to cross, the ambulance suddenly switched on its siren and flashing lights in an attempt to rush through.

Upon inquiry, it was found the vehicle was not attending an emergency.

There were no medical personnel or nurse onboard, and the person lying in the back was the driver’s relative, picked up earlier from home.

The COMPOL adds that this was the second time the same ambulance had been booked for using sirens and flashing lights without an emergency.

He warns all emergency vehicle drivers against abusing their privileges to avoid traffic, reminding that officers have the authority to stop any vehicle even during genuine emergencies.

The spot checks on all road users will continue by police.

