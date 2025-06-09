Fiji on track to hit SDG target

Fiji is making strong progress toward achieving its Sustainable Development Goals ahead of the 2030 deadline, according to Fiji Bureau of Statistics CEO Kemueli Naiqama.

Naiqama said Fiji’s efforts are strengthened by collaboration across government agencies and with United Nations support, which has helped consolidate and analyse data critical to tracking progress.

He added that the country is advancing on many of the over 230 indicators underlying the 17 global goals.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics CEO Kemueli Naiqama [File Photo]

Naiqama explained that the Bureau is working closely with departments to improve data collection and analysis, ensuring evidence-based strategies to tackle poverty, education, health, climate action, and sustainable economic growth.

The SDGs, adopted by all UN member states in 2015, provide a shared blueprint for global peace and prosperity.

Despite challenges unique to Pacific Island nations, Fiji remains committed to meeting these ambitious targets.

Naiqama emphasized that efforts and enhanced data management are key to ensuring Fiji stays on track, underlining that continued partnership and coordination will be critical in the final five years before 2030.

