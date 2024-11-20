Sanday is new FRU Chairperson

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union had today announced, John Sanday, as its new chairperson.

Sanday was recently appointed as a Board Member during the FRU’s Annual General Meeting and officially elected as Chairman at its inaugural board meeting.

He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, and his appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Fiji Rugby.

FRU says with a new company structure and constitution in place, under his leadership, they’re confident that Rugby House will continue to grow, innovate, and reach new heights.

The new board of directors will have a term of four years.