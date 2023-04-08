Nakesa to debut in Waratahs clash

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua head coach Inoke Male has named a strong squad for the Super W clash against the Waratahs today.
Male has opted for experience in his run-on team and has named the majority of the players who played their opponent last year.
It’s a massive call-up for Mereoni Nakesa who will be making her debut, pairing up with the experienced Merevesi Ofakimalino at locks.
Skipper Bitila Tawake returns at hooker and will guide the pack with Joma Rubuti and Ana Korovata assisting her in the front row.
Nunia Uluikadavu starts again on the flanks with Sulita Waisega while Doreen Narokete moves to number 8.
Evivi Senikarivi and Jenifer Ravutia will pair up at nine and ten.
Adita Milinia and Vitalina Naikore are on the wings while Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei will control the play from the midfield.
Lavenia Tinai will guide the team from the full-back position.
Male says this will be one of their toughest game and he believes Waratahs will come out guns blazing against the Drua today.
Today’s match will kick-off at 3.05pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.
Team List:
1- Sera Joma Rubuti
2 – Bitila Tawake
3 – Ana Korovata
4 – Mereoni Nakesa
5 – Merevesi Ofakimalino
6 – Nunia Uluikadavu
7 – Sulita Waisega
8 – Doreen Narokete
9 – Evivi Senikarivi
10- Jeniffer Ravutia
11- Adita Milinia
12- Merewai Cumu
13- Vani Arei
14- Vitalina Naikore
15- Lavenia Tinai
Reserves
16- Litia MArama
17- Makereta Tunidau
18- Karalaini Naisewa
19- Jade Coates
20- Adi Fulori Nabura
21- Livia Naidei
22- Wainikiti Vosadrau
23- Ani Mei