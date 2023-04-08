Nakesa to debut in Waratahs clash

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua head coach Inoke Male has named a strong squad for the Super W clash against the Waratahs today.

Male has opted for experience in his run-on team and has named the majority of the players who played their opponent last year.

It’s a massive call-up for Mereoni Nakesa who will be making her debut, pairing up with the experienced Merevesi Ofakimalino at locks.

Skipper Bitila Tawake returns at hooker and will guide the pack with Joma Rubuti and Ana Korovata assisting her in the front row.

Nunia Uluikadavu starts again on the flanks with Sulita Waisega while Doreen Narokete moves to number 8.

Evivi Senikarivi and Jenifer Ravutia will pair up at nine and ten.

Adita Milinia and Vitalina Naikore are on the wings while Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei will control the play from the midfield.

Lavenia Tinai will guide the team from the full-back position.

Male says this will be one of their toughest game and he believes Waratahs will come out guns blazing against the Drua today.

Today’s match will kick-off at 3.05pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

Team List:

1- Sera Joma Rubuti

2 – Bitila Tawake

3 – Ana Korovata

4 – Mereoni Nakesa

5 – Merevesi Ofakimalino

6 – Nunia Uluikadavu

7 – Sulita Waisega

8 – Doreen Narokete

9 – Evivi Senikarivi

10- Jeniffer Ravutia

11- Adita Milinia

12- Merewai Cumu

13- Vani Arei

14- Vitalina Naikore

15- Lavenia Tinai

Reserves

16- Litia MArama

17- Makereta Tunidau

18- Karalaini Naisewa

19- Jade Coates

20- Adi Fulori Nabura

21- Livia Naidei

22- Wainikiti Vosadrau

23- Ani Mei