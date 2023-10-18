List of countries qualified for Euro 2024

[Source: Reuters]
The 2024 European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14-July 14. Following are the teams who have qualified for the tournament:
GERMANY
Qualified as hosts
Best performance: Winners (1972*, 1980*, 1996)
Previous appearances: 13
BELGIUM
Qualified on Oct 13.
Best performance: Runners-up (1980)
Previous appearances: 6
FRANCE
Qualified on Oct 13.
Best performance: Winners (1984, 2000)
Previous appearances: 10
PORTUGAL
Qualified on Oct 13.
Best performance: Winners (2016)
Previous appearances: 8
SCOTLAND
Qualified on Oct 15.
Best performance: Group stage (1992, 1996, 2020)
Previous appearances: 3
SPAIN
Qualified on Oct 15.
Best performance: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
Previous appearances: 11
TURKEY
Qualified on Oct 15.
Best performance: Semi-finals (2008)
Previous appearances: 5
AUSTRIA
Qualified on Oct 16.
Best performance: Round of 16 (2020)
Previous appearances: 3
ENGLAND
Qualified on Oct 17.
Best performance: Runners-up (2020)
Previous appearances: 10
*As West Germany