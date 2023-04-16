Fiji Futsal finishes last

The Digicel Fiji Futsal team before their match against New Caledonia [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal side has finished last in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

This is after the side went down 2-0 to New Caledonia in the third/fourth place play-off at the Vodafone Arena.

Fiji conceded both goals in the first half and failed to find the back of the net despite trying hard in the second spell as New Caledonia’s defense stood tall with their goalkeeper keeping the home side at bay.

The two teams met earlier this week with Fiji coming out on top 6-3.

The national team finished the match with four players as captain Filipe Baravilala copped a red card after getting two yellow cards.

National Futsal coach Jerry Sam says the court was slippery for them.

“Many lessons, many things for us to work on to improve, you know despite the first half the court was very slippery you can’t do much about it, if you have a game plan you can’t do much about it, everywhere you slip”.

Sam adds they really wanted to change the game and score some goals in the second half but unfortunately they couldn’t.