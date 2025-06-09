Tourism benefits must reach beyond hotels

Tourism Fiji is calling for more efforts to move visitors beyond hotels to boost local businesses and spread economic benefits across communities.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says growth remains concentrated in the accommodation sector, limiting the broader impact of tourism.

He encourages tourists to explore activities and experiences outside hotels, supported by stronger storytelling and digital engagement.

“The way forward with that, and we have got a very capable marketing team and a digital team, is to actually start collecting stories, sharing the narratives, so that in addition to having the hero images that we use to competitively put ourselves there.”

Dr Pant adds that digital platforms allow visitors to plan experiences and spend across multiple sectors.

“The second level, where the customer gets aware of Fiji or is thinking of Fiji, they start to then think about what they do when they are in the destination. They can then use the digital platforms to ask questions amongst their peers, with us, with the operators, and they then form an itinerary in their mind.”

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the industry must remain adaptive to ensure the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s tourism sector amid challenges faced by small island states.

