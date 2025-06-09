Radio commentator and Police officer turned lawyer

Gyaneshwar Pillay.

Among the 24 new lawyers admitted to the bar this week, one story drew warm applause inside the High Court of Fiji, the story of a man who rose from collecting beer bottles on Suva’s streets to becoming a police officer, a soccer commentator, and now a lawyer.

34-year-old, Gyaneshwar Pillay, originally from Tuatua, Labasa and a longtime resident of Navua, shared that his journey had many ups and downs, but guided by faith and relentless determination, he rose to the challenge.

His parents separated when he was in Class Six, forcing him to drop out of school and relocate to Suva.

With no school to attend and no stability, he spent a year collecting beer bottles to survive.

Eventually, he reunited with his mother, who ushered him back into the school system, a turning point he describes as the beginning of his long road back.

Despite completing high school, he was rejected from university due to low marks and instead joined the Fiji Police Force, where he grew in discipline and maturity.

“And she again brought me to the school system. Where I began my journey in school. At Vashist Muni Primary School. After skipping one year. I went up till Vashist Muni College. And in one of the oratory competition, I was identified by one of the prominent media personals in Fiji, to join them, just at a very young age of 19 years. But I wanted to be a lawyer. I went to university. I enquired about it. I just passed my Form 7 with two marks. I was rejected.”

Yet he also faced personal setbacks, including a suspension in 2020, which he openly acknowledges was caused by his own actions.

Inspired by the story of senior counsel Jiten Reddy, who rose from office tea boy to one of Fiji’s top lawyers, Pillay decided to follow in Reddy’s footsteps.

So, on a mature-entry pathway and working full-time shifts as a police officer, he enrolled in law school.

His life became a balancing act serving as an officer by day, law student by night, and football commentator for FBC’s Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM on weekends.

Many nights were spent in commentary booths, switching from calling goals to completing legal assignments.

Today, Pillay carries not just a law degree but a profound message about resilience.

He says he remains open to serving in the Police prosecution division if called upon. But his deeper message for the young people of Fiji, especially those who believe their circumstances are too difficult or their dreams too big.

“The legal profession is not easy. You will face criticism. But you must be strong. You must have determination. If you want change, start by changing yourself.”

From a boy collecting bottles to being sworn into the legal profession, Pillay’s story is a powerful reminder: where you start does not define where you can go only belief, discipline, and determination do.

