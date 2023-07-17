Police issues scam alert

The public is advised not to engage with an organization known as FENOU, a financial group said to be based in France.

The Fiji Police Force says an advertisement is being circulated stating the group can assist anyone around the world in providing loans with three percent annual interest.

The Cybercrime Unit has received a report where an individual had entered into an online agreement to get a $10,000 loan, upon receipt of $2,000 as insurance for the loan.

[File Photo]

Police say immediately after sending the $2,000, the victim was blocked by the FENOU group.

The Force is reiterating the need for people to verify organisations or individuals who are offering any form of quick rich schemes online.

It warns any offer that seems too good to be true, is usually a scam.

The Force says if anyone receives any message or request promising quick returns and profits once money is sent, it’s a scam.