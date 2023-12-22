Bluebird Investments unveils $5 million warehouse development

[Photo: Supplied]

Bluebird Investments Pte Limited, has ventured into warehouse real estate in Fiji, unveiling six new warehouse spaces with an investment of five million dollars into the development of this project.

According to Managing Director Rajini Kant this was the first phase of their project as they are actively looking for tenants to occupy these spaces.

He says they believe this expansion will cater to the growing demand for modern, efficient storage solutions across various industries.”

Kant also unveiled ambitious expansion plans worth $55 million to further solidify their commitment to the nation’s logistics infrastructure.

He says the project will be done in three phases with the construction of an additional 30 warehouses, catering to diverse business needs and propelling Fiji’s warehousing capacity to new heights.

He says the expansion plan encompasses two distinct components with the second phase being a double-storey consisting of 18 bases.

The third phase in the pipeline is planned to be a Triple-Story building consisting of 12 bases.

This new warehouses will be situated at Laucala Beach.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the substantial investment not only demonstrates the confidence of local investors in our nation’s potential but also positions Fiji strategically to cater to the evolving needs of regional and international trade.