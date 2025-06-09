More women turning skills into businesses

More women are becoming business owners, with record numbers registering as sole traders over the past five years.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, today during MSME Day celebrations in Suva.

The event also marked the graduation of 50 businesses which successfully completed the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s tailored training program focused on tax compliance

Kiran says currently, over 28,000 women are registered as micro-entrepreneurs earning up to $50,000 a year, with more than 3,000 in the small business category and over 350 operating medium-sized businesses.

“In 2020, there were 464 women-registered sole traders. This rose to 851 in 2021, then to 1,504 in 2022. In 2023, the number climbed to 2,078, and in 2024, we saw an unprecedented jump to 9,524. As of 1st April 2025, we have already recorded 2,617 new registrations by women.”

Kiran says this consistent upward trend reflects the growing confidence, participation, and entrepreneurial drive of Fijian women.

She says the government will continue supporting women in business through training, digital tools, and simpler processes.

Kiran also praised Fiji Revenue and Customs Service for helping women understand tax and customs processes through training and support.

I want to acknowledge the various training programs and outreach activities FRCS has undertaken. These have helped MSMEs better understand their tax obligations, access available incentives, and navigate often complex customs processes critical to their growth and expansion.

Today’s event also celebrated 150 MSMEs in the FRCS Business Community Program, including 50 businesses that graduated after three years of training.

