Prison Trust Account released over $100K in 2018–2019

More than 130 inmates were released to their respective communities in the financial year 2019–2020, with funds sourced from the Prisoner’s Trust Account.

This was revealed by Fiji Corrections Service Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa while making submissions on the 2018–2019 and 2019–2020 FCS Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights.

Panapasa says the total amount released to the 138 inmates exceeded $100,000.

“In the financial year 2019-2020, there were 138 inmates released with funds from the Prisoners Trust Account for a total of $130.396.16.”

Additionally, Panapasa clarified that the 60/40 ratio disbursements in the Trust Funds Account are only for inmates who are part of the sugarcane funds and the art gallery funds.

Managed by the Fiji Corrections Service, the trust accounts of all inmates are only drawn upon an inmate’s release.