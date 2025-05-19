We had to get back at them: Ikanivere

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere summed up the fire that drove his team’s powerful performance against the Western Force.

After being thoroughly beaten 52-15 in Perth earlier this season, the Drua had marked this rematch on their calendar.

Ikanivere says the memory of that loss wasn’t just fresh, it was personal, and especially for the forwards who felt outmuscled in Round 6.

“There was a lot of talk about that game. They dominated us in Perth and we just wanted to get back at them, especially the forward pack. I’m proud of the boys for how they came in and worked so hard to get that win.”

The Drua responded with a commanding 38-7 win in Lautoka, shutting down the Force’s playoff hope.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, also out of playoff contention, will face the Reds next week in the final round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

