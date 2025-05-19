Prasad creates history

[Photo Credit: Radio Tarana]

Fiji-born Aryan Avinay Prasad has made a major breakthrough after being named in the Gallagher Chiefs Under-20 Development Squad in New Zealand.

The 19-year-old prop is the first player of Indian descent to earn selection in the squad.

A former student of Matamata College in New Zealand, Prasad played for both the First XV and Second XV teams.

Article continues after advertisement

He was spotted by selectors during a school match and later received a surprise email from New Zealand Rugby, beginning his journey with the Chiefs.

Prasad started playing rugby at Arya Samaj Primary in Samabula and Suva Sangam College before continuing his development in New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.