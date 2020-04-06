Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six appear in court for allegedly breaching curfew|Kubulau district restricts movement|Three police officers amongst 61 arrested last night|Police intervene, monitor social distancing in Labasa Town|Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki impose restrictions|Vendors urged to contact Council|67 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ in past 24 hours|Health teams to carry out contact tracing in Soasoa|Soasoa residents call for immediate action|Only urgent matters to be heard in Court|Police resources stretched due to disobedience|Good health and nutrition can prevent COVID-19|Only 450 employers have uploaded FNPF forms|Agro-Marketing Authority sets up purchasing booths|No new confirmed COVID-19 cases for today|Labasa Hospital not receiving people at General Out-Patient|Non-essential businesses to remain closed: AG|Tourism workers not discouraged by current situation|110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew|We must stand together in solidarity says PM|Fiji Airways operates private charter plane to US|Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|No one is immune to our laws: PM|Education Ministry initiates supplementary radio programmes|Australia announces new visa measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Six appear in court for allegedly breaching curfew

Tokasa Rainima Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 6, 2020 1:00 pm
The five men from the six that appeared in court today for allegedly breaching curfew.

Six people appeared in court today for alleged breaches of the curfew in Suva.

The individuals were arrested over the weekend, along with another two who are yet to be presented in court.

Inosi Bilitaki, Alosio Bua, Taione Batina, Rakesh Prasad, Iskeli Navia and Pita Tabua appeared in court in the last hour.

Article continues after advertisement

They were granted bail for a sum of $500 and told not to re-offend or interfere with witnesses.

The first two accused Inosi Bilitaki and Alosio Bua are market vendors at the Bailey Bridge and were allegedly packing up to go home at 8.15 last night when they were approached by police.

Third accused Taione Batina was allegedly loitering at Renwick Road in Suva 9.40 last night when he was apprehended by two officers on foot patrol.

Prasad, Navia and Tabua are security officers were allegedly drinking kava when they were supposed to be on duty.

All three have been placed under curfew from 7pm to 6am along with Batina.

Police have repeatedly warned that anyone found loitering during the lockdown or breaching the curfew, will face the full brunt of the law.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.