Six appear in court for allegedly breaching curfew

Six people appeared in court today for alleged breaches of the curfew in Suva.

The individuals were arrested over the weekend, along with another two who are yet to be presented in court.

Inosi Bilitaki, Alosio Bua, Taione Batina, Rakesh Prasad, Iskeli Navia and Pita Tabua appeared in court in the last hour.

They were granted bail for a sum of $500 and told not to re-offend or interfere with witnesses.

The first two accused Inosi Bilitaki and Alosio Bua are market vendors at the Bailey Bridge and were allegedly packing up to go home at 8.15 last night when they were approached by police.

Third accused Taione Batina was allegedly loitering at Renwick Road in Suva 9.40 last night when he was apprehended by two officers on foot patrol.

Prasad, Navia and Tabua are security officers were allegedly drinking kava when they were supposed to be on duty.

All three have been placed under curfew from 7pm to 6am along with Batina.

Police have repeatedly warned that anyone found loitering during the lockdown or breaching the curfew, will face the full brunt of the law.



[Source: Fijian Government]

