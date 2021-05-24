Edwards ruled out of Rabbitohs clash

The Panthers have been dealt a massive setback ahead of their blockbuster clash with the Rabbitohs with fullback Dylan Edwards being ruled out.

Edwards sustained a minor foot injury during the week and has been replaced by Charlie Staines, who will play his first NRL game since round 21.

While Staines has been named as custodian, coach Ivan Cleary may opt to shift Stephen Crichton to fullback at the last minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Two games will be held today with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow the Knights faces the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.