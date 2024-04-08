[Source: BBC]

Matt Richards wins British 200m freestyle title but Tom Dean misses out on Olympic title defence.

Matt Richards won an epic men’s 200m freestyle race at the British Championships in London but Olympic champion Tom Dean missed out on the chance to defend his title in Paris.

Richards won a race billed as the most competitive domestic contest in history with Duncan Scott taking silver.

Dean was third but only two can race in the event at this summer’s Olympics, although he will contest other events.

The trio, who won gold together in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics, have battled each other in events all week but this race was always expected to be the championship’s grand finale.

Seven of the eight men in the final were former Olympians with Scott, 26, the Olympic silver medallist when Dean won gold in Tokyo.

Richards won gold in the event at last year’s World Championships and Dean silver but it is the latter who missed out on qualification.