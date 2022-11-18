Rewa set for IDC

[Photo: FijiFA]

Hosts of the Digicel Inter-District Championship group stage, Rewa, wants to give its fans something to cheer about in the next three days.

But, this won’t be easy because it has the defending champion, Labasa as its first opponent today.

Manager Susana Tuni says this tournament means a lot to them.

Article continues after advertisement

“Looking forward to this tournament because we will be playing in front of our home crowd. The message to our girls is just to be themselves and do their best out there on the field.”

Tuni says the team is also boosted by the return of its Fiji Kulas players who returned from the Pacific Four in Australia on Tuesday.

The Rewa women’s team is also motivated by the success of their men’s premier league team.

Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in what will be the last match of Day One.

Opening the tournament is the clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi at 9.30 am.