PNG beats Fiji, wins nations cup

Papua New Guinea caused heartache at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva defeating the Digicel Fiji Kulas 2-1 in the final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

PNG will head to the Intercontinental Playoffs in New Zealand in February to fight for a spot at the World Cup.

The record 5921 attendees got behind their respective teams but PNG came out the better side at the end of the game.

PNG captain Meaga Gunemba opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after a defensive blunder by Filomena Racea.

Gunemba beat the defenders in the 18 yard box and had Fiji’s goalkeeper Seruwaia Vasuitoga deceived at goal.

A foul by Trina Davis gave PNG an opportunity and the resulting free kick beat Vasuitoga as Romano Padio netted the visitor’s second.

19-year-old Vasuitoga injured herself in the process and had to be substituted by Selai Tikoisuva.

Fiji’s goal came calling minutes before halftime when a free kick by Davis was headed home by Cema Nasau.

PNG led 2-1 at halftime.

The Kulas came out a determined side in the second half concentrating play in the opposition’s territory and were backed up by a vocal home crowd.

A number of corner kicks went begging with PNG keeper Faith Kasiray alert on saves.

The Kulas had numerous opportunities at goal but finishing once again lacked and on some occasions, the national side gave away possession too easily.

Koleta Likuculacula had a solid chance in the 76th minute when she went on individually but she slipped inside the box losing possession.

The game went into a dramatic finish when Fiji was given a free kick after Davus was fouled but Luisa Tamanitoakula put it a little too much as the ball went above the crossbar.