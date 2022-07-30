Nasau named Nations Cup Player of the tournament

Digicel Kulas midfielder Cema Nasau is the OFC Women’s Nations Cup Player of the tournament.

The Labasa rep was given the golden boot award as Fiji settled for silver.

Three players of which two are from Papua New Guinea shared the top goal scorer award.

Roman Padio and Meagan Gunemba as well as Samoa’s Jayden Stewart shared the award.

The Fair Play team of the tournament was Samoa and Tahiti goalkeeper scooped the golden glove.



Digicel Kulas finish as second.