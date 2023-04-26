Two appointed by ATH

[Source: Former Fiji Television legal counsel Tanya Waqanika/ Pacific Women in Politics]

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of two new board members.

Former Fiji Television legal counsel Tanya Waqanika and veteran telecommunications executive Peter Chan are the new appointees.

Waqanika has also worked for the Prime Minister’s Office, Attorney General’s Chambers and FRCS.

She also contested the 2022 General Election under the SODELPA banner.

Chan has over 30 years of experience in the telco industry across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.