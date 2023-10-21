Police join forces for the Pinktober campaign

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has been a vocal advocate for the Pinktober campaign.

The Northern Division women’s network and their male colleagues made monetary donations during a Pinktober celebration at the Northern training room yesterday.

Money raised from this celebration will be sent towards the eradication of cancer.

Article continues after advertisement



Divisional Police Commander & Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemueli Baledrokadroka

Divisional Police Commander and Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemueli Baledrokadroka is encouraging officers to make use of the available cancer screening services provided by the Ministry of Health and other medical NGOs.

While addressing the female officers, the Northern Police head emphasized the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices, getting checked regularly, and being aware of their individual health status.