More reliable infrastructure needed: Janif

Outsource Fiji Executive Director, Sagufta Janif has emphasized the need for reliable infrastructure in Fiji to support the expansion of the local Business Process Outsourcing sector.

Janif says a critical challenge faced by BPO operators is infrastructure, which needs to be addressed to facilitate growth.

She says there is a growing interest among businesses worldwide to tap into talent outside their geographic locations.

Janif says that Fiji has the opportunity to benefit from this trend by providing a job-ready workforce and ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place.