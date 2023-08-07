Local doctors to be trained

Following successful spine surgery last week, plans are underway to train local doctors as well.

The Nasese Private Hospital in partnership with Artemis Hospital based in India carried out three complicated spine surgeries in Fiji.

Orthopedic Surgeon, Doctor Alvin De Asa says two local doctors assisted in the surgery and they want to increase expertise in this area.

“They are willing to accept some of our local doctors to train and to observe how to do all these complicated cases so like I said this is first of its kind now so from here we take steps towards training our local doctors. He didn’t come with an assist so our local doctors, we have two local doctors who assisted him in the surgery so just that is a lot of knowledge for them.”

The team is expected to return in the next five months to carry out more surgeries.