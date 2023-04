[Source: RNZ News]

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of a 60-year-old man in Auckland.

He was found with serious head injuries at a home in Manurewa on April 17th , and died yesterday in hospital.

A 48-year-old man was last week arrested and charged with intent to injure.

He is due to re-appear in Manukau District Court on 3 May and the police said further charges would be considered.