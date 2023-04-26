Taylor Swift explains her hand injury

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Insert either a “Shake It Off” or “Bad Blood” play on words for this this story.

While performing during the recent Houston stop for her “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift cut her hand and bled.

Here’s where we say, “But the show must go on.”

Because it did and now Swift is sharing more about what happened.

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she tweeted.

“Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”

“PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm,” she concluded the tweet. “It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

We know “All Too Well” how important it is to Swift to not disappoint her fans. (Had to do it.)