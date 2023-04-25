SCC yet to comment on use of sticks to chase students home

Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu

The Fiji Police Force says it has met with the Suva City Council to discuss a video whereby SCC enforcement officers were seen with sticks and chasing students’ home.

In the video, enforcement officers were seen carrying sticks and telling students to go home.

FBC News attempted to get a comment from SCC, but this remains futile.

However, Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu says they are working closely with the Suva City Council to ensure students do not loiter around the bus stand areas after school.