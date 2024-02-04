Final Fiji hockey rep back home

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation / Facebook]

All our national reps that featured at the recent Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman are now back home.

Our men’s and women’s teams arrived two days ago with Ropate Draugunu.

However, Draugnu is finally home after arriving in Nadi last night.

Article continues after advertisement



Ropate Draugunu welcomed at the Nadi Airport by friends [Source: Fiji Hockey Federation / Facebook]

Draugunu faced multiple immigration and ticketing issues on his way to Oman where he joined the team a day later and in the same fashion, arrived a day 24 hours after his teammates touched down in the country.

The men’s teams finished 15th at the World Cup and our women’s were ended the tournament in 12th position.