EPL intensifies into Round 13

The Extra Premier League 2025 title race took a thrilling turn in Round 13, with an action-packed weekend full of goals, upsets, and major shifts in the standings.

A total of 22 goals were scored across five matches, making it one of the most exciting rounds of the season.

At the Fiji FA Academy Ground, Ba FC put on a masterclass, crushing Nasinu FC 9–1 in their biggest win of the campaign.

The win lifts Ba to fifth place with 20 points, keeping their top-four hopes alive. Nasinu remains in ninth with eight points.

Over at Subrail Park, Lautoka FC stunned second-placed Labasa FC with a convincing 4–1 victory on their home ground.

The win pushes Lautoka to fourth on the table with 22 points, while Labasa stays second with 29.

Rewa FC regained the top spot after a tough 1–1 draw with Navua FC at the Uprising Sports Center.

Rewa now leads the standings with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Suva FC kept their momentum going with a solid 3–0 win over Tavua FC at Garvey Park, and sees them move up to sixth place with 17 points.

