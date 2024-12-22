Fiji eyes full smoking ban

[File Photo]

Implementing a complete ban on smoking in all public places could reduce exposure to secondhand smoke in Fiji.

This move would help protect the health of non-smokers especially vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

In addition to improving public health, the ban would also bring social and economic benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

By reducing healthcare costs related to smoking-related diseases, the government could free up resources for other essential services.

Strengthening enforcement of this ban would ensure better compliance, further enhancing its positive impact on both public health and the economy.

This is a key recommendation from the Investment Case for Tobacco Control, highlighted by UNDP Policy Analyst Emily Roberts during its launch.

“It’s like smoking bans in restaurants, schools and all public spaces and any workplaces including transport as well.”

Fiji has made progress in tobacco control by banning smoking in indoor spaces like healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants and stadiums.

However, smoking is still allowed in bars, nightclubs, government facilities, private offices and cultural venues.

Despite these efforts, enforcement remains a concern, with reports of public exposure to tobacco smoke.

Roberts stresses the need for stronger enforcement and a full smoking ban to better protect people, reduce tobacco-related illnesses, lower healthcare costs and improve workplace productivity.

The Health Ministry plans to strengthen policies to further reduce tobacco use in Fiji.