From street to shelter, Baleira’s new start

Susana Baleira has spent the past two years living on the streets, enduring countless challenges and doing whatever she could to survive.

After dropping out of school, she found herself jumping from job to job in an effort to stay afloat, often with nowhere to sleep but the streets.

She is grateful for a second chance at life after receiving assistance from the Ministry of Local Government and other stakeholders.

23-year-old Baleira no longer has to worry about harsh weather conditions, as she has a roof over her head.

“We appreciate the sponsors and support when we were provided the keys for the flat, and I know the struggles that we used to face before sleeping outside will never happen again.”

She is one of the two recipients of the Vendor Support Program for Displaced Youth, a partnership between the Local Government Ministry, the Public Rental Board, and the Suva City Council.

Baleira says their assistance will give hope to other youths living on the streets that support is available.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says this marks the beginning of the ministry’s journey to support the marginalized.

The Ministry has identified two more youths who will be supported under the Vendor Support Program for Displaced Youth.

