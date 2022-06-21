Zimbabwe healthcare workers strike over wages

[Source: Aljazeera]

Public health workers and other civil servants are demanding salaries in US dollars as inflation hits 132 percent.

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwean healthcare workers have gone on strike to compel the government to pay salaries in US dollars as spiralling inflation has eroded the purchasing power of their take-home pay.

The country’s nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiologists and other medical professionals did not turn up for work on Monday in an action that strike organisers described as a huge “success”.

Striking workers held placards and danced outside Zimbabwe’s main hospitals, such as Parirenyatwa in the capital Harare, which is one of the country’s largest referral hospitals, and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, also in the capital, demanding better salaries.

Dr Tapiwanashe Kusotera, the leader of Health Apex, a body representing all unions in the healthcare sector, described the strike as a “good first day”, which was marked by strong support for the strike across the country.

“Our first goal has been achieved already,” Kusotera told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

“We have been invited for a meeting by the Health Services Board and the ministry. This had not happened in the last 14 months,” he said.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of an economic crisis characterised by hyperinflation, a rapidly devaluing local currency, 90 percent unemployment, and declining manufacturing output.

With the purchasing power of their salaries decimated by an inflation rate of upwards of 132 percent, the striking public health workers and other civil servants are demanding that their salaries be paid in US dollars, which they see as a more stable currency.

Kusotera did not indicate how much his union is demanding, but the troubled government seems headed for a round of tough negotiations with healthcare workers.

Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe in a November 2017 military coup, has struggled to end the economic crisis that started under his predecessor.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association Secretary-General Enock Dongo warned lives would be lost if the labour dispute was not resolved quickly.

Health professionals have decided to strike until they are paid US$540 a month, the earnings they used to receive in 2018 before the local currency collapsed, he said.

“Nurses got only ZWL$20,000 last week as salaries. This is around US$50 at the official auction rate and only US$30 at the black market,” Dongo told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

“There is just no way any employee can survive on that. The nurses are saying that they can’t survive on that.”