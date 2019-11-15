Home

World

Zimbabwe arrests 100,000 for 'violations' of measures

BBC
July 20, 2020 12:07 pm
Police say they will get stricter to enforce restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 infection rates. [Source: BBC]

More than 105,000 people have been arrested in Zimbabwe since March for violating regulations aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Around 1,000 were arrested in the last two days for “unnecessary movement” or for not wearing face masks.

Restrictions have been eased slightly in the country, where more than 1,500 infections have been confirmed.

Critics accuse the government of using the measures to target the opposition and arrest activists.

Under current regulations, all Zimbabweans returning from abroad are required to remain in quarantine for three weeks at a government-approved facility.

According to police, 276 people had fled quarantine centres, including some who had tested positive.

