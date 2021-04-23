Home

Zhao wins best director in Oscars 2021

| @BBCWorld
April 26, 2021 3:21 pm
First-time Oscar winners Yuh-Jung Youn and Daniel Kaluuya pose with their Academy Award statues backstage [Source: IndieWire]

Chloe Zhao is the first woman of colour to win best director and only the second woman ever to win as Oscar as the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles continues.

Yuh-Jung Youn wins best supporting actress, the first Korean performer to win an acting Oscar.

Soul wins best animated film and best original score.

Other winners include Daniel Kaluuya and Emerald Fennell.

Mank, the black-and-white drama starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman Mankiewicz, leads the overall field with 10 nominations.

The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari all have six apiece, along with Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed and Sir Anthony Hopkins are among the British stars to be nominated this year.

This year’s event is the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds.

British stars who cannot get to LA are able to take part in this year’s ceremony from the British Film Institute (BFI) in London.

 

