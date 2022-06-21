Zelenskyy calls Africa ‘hostage’ of war

[Source: Aljazeera]

In the African Union address, Ukraine’s president warns Russia’s ‘colonial war’ will fuel food insecurity on the continent.

Discussions between Turkey, Finland and Sweden about the Nordic countries’ NATO membership will continue, and an alliance summit in Madrid next week is not a deadline, Turkey says after talks in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Africa is being “held hostage” by Russia’s offensive as fears of a food crisis on the continent grow due to Moscow’s blockade of Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian troops have “lost control” over the village of Metolkine, near the embattled city of Severodonetsk, according to the governor of Luhansk.

Russia’s defence ministry says its forces have struck an airfield in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, destroying drones and a drone control station.