Zelensky urges West to act or 'millions' could die

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said “millions of people” could die if the world does not help Ukraine before it is “too late”.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky repeated his demand that Western leaders impose a no-fly zone over his country.

Appealing for world leaders to act faster, he said: “Don’t wait for me ask you several times, a million times. Close the sky.”

Article continues after advertisement

Western countries including the US and UK have ruled out a no-fly zone as it could bring them into direct conflict with Russia.

Zelensky said Western countries would eventually make a no-fly zone, but only once “World War Three” had begun, and by then “it will be too late”.

He added: “Believe me, if it’s prolonged this way, you will see… they will close the sky but we will lose millions of people.”