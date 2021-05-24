Zelensky to address Australian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Australian parliament by video on Thursday, Australia’s Employment Minister Stuart Robert said.

“Ukraine is showing remarkable courage and resilience as it endures Russia’s unprovoked war,” he added.

Australia has supplied emergency humanitarian aid worth $65m to Ukraine. It has also pledged defence equipment worth $91m, saying “it’s clear that Ukraine’s need for military assistance remains urgent and ongoing”.

Zelensky has been addressing both domestic and international gatherings of politcial leaders, from the UN and the US Congress to Japan’s parliament.

His speeches, which have often ended in standing ovations for him, have been described as an “informaiton war” to muster support for Ukraine in the West and elsewhere.

“He knows how to embody the spirit of the nation – not only in speech, but also in the way he appears, in his backdrop, where he speaks,” one expert told the BBC recently.